Troops capture mastermind behind deadly attack in Taraba, recover weapons

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores were killed last week, including a 92-year-old man at Mararaban Azagawa village in Bali.

This is contained in a statement by Lt. Olubondunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director of Information of the brigade in Jalingo on Thursday. He said the troops acted swiftly following the attack on June 16, which resulted in the tragic loss of five lives and numerous injuries.

Oni said that the troops of 20 Model Battalion Sub-Sector 3A OPWS, stationed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Bali Local Government Area, launched a special operation to arrest the suspects.

He said that based on credible intelligence, the troops were able to arrest the ringleader, Hassan Ibrahim, also known as Godu, 39 years old.

Oni said that during the arrest, a Dane gun, cartridges and a motorcycle belonging to one of the victims were recovered from him.

“Ibrahim has admitted his involvement in the heinous act and has provided valuable information to the troops.

“He is currently in custody, cooperating with authorities to help arrest his collaborators.

“The commander of 6 Brigade Sector 3 OPWS, Brig.-Gen. Kingsley Uwa has applauded the public for providing useful information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

“He urged the public to continue to support the Brigade’s efforts to eliminate criminal activities in Taraba.

“The successful arrest of the terrorist mastermind is a significant achievement for the troops and a step towards restoring peace and security in the affected community.