ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops capture mastermind behind deadly attack in Taraba, recover weapons

News Agency Of Nigeria

The troops acted swiftly following the attack on June 16, which resulted in the tragic loss of five lives and numerous injuries.

Nigerian Army troops during an operation
Nigerian Army troops during an operation

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores were killed last week, including a 92-year-old man at Mararaban Azagawa village in Bali.

This is contained in a statement by Lt. Olubondunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director of Information of the brigade in Jalingo on Thursday. He said the troops acted swiftly following the attack on June 16, which resulted in the tragic loss of five lives and numerous injuries.

Oni said that the troops of 20 Model Battalion Sub-Sector 3A OPWS, stationed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Bali Local Government Area, launched a special operation to arrest the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that based on credible intelligence, the troops were able to arrest the ringleader, Hassan Ibrahim, also known as Godu, 39 years old.

Oni said that during the arrest, a Dane gun, cartridges and a motorcycle belonging to one of the victims were recovered from him.

“Ibrahim has admitted his involvement in the heinous act and has provided valuable information to the troops.

“He is currently in custody, cooperating with authorities to help arrest his collaborators.

“The commander of 6 Brigade Sector 3 OPWS, Brig.-Gen. Kingsley Uwa has applauded the public for providing useful information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He urged the public to continue to support the Brigade’s efforts to eliminate criminal activities in Taraba.

“The successful arrest of the terrorist mastermind is a significant achievement for the troops and a step towards restoring peace and security in the affected community.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to protecting the lives and property of the citizens and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of Taraba ,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops capture mastermind behind deadly attack in Taraba, recover weapons

Troops capture mastermind behind deadly attack in Taraba, recover weapons

Abia State awards bursaries to 271 law students

Abia State awards bursaries to 271 law students

Nigerian pilgrim makes nation proud by returning 10,500 rubles, $800 and 690 riyals

Nigerian pilgrim makes nation proud by returning 10,500 rubles, $800 and 690 riyals

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

Abuja lawyer drags Tinubu to court for appointing Olukoyede as EFCC chairman

Abuja lawyer drags Tinubu to court for appointing Olukoyede as EFCC chairman

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

Gov Makinde approves appointment of 89-yr-old Olakulehin as next Olubadan

Gov Makinde approves appointment of 89-yr-old Olakulehin as next Olubadan

Kano politics will destroy your presidency - Buba Galadima cautions Tinubu

Kano politics will destroy your presidency - Buba Galadima cautions Tinubu

Tinubu disgraced in South Africa - Presidency reacts to Aisha Yesufu's claim

Tinubu disgraced in South Africa - Presidency reacts to Aisha Yesufu's claim

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Pulse.ng]

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders [Businessday NG]

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders