Peter Obi failed to specify how he scored majority of votes  —  Tribunal

In the lead judgement read by Justice Abba Mohammed, the court said the candidate and his party made generic allegations that their votes were suppressed in some states without specifically stating polling units where the malpractices happened.

The court also held that the petitioners failed to authenticate their claim that they scored the highest number of valid votes in the last presidential election.

The court said, “The law is very clear that where someone alleges irregularities in a particular polling unit, such person must prove the particular irregularities in that polling unit for him to succeed in his petition.”

