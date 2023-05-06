Transition Council disowns 'fake' programme of event for Tinubu's inauguration

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of PTC, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Mustapha, the inauguration committee of the council has reached advanced stage in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on May 29.

He disclosed that the approved programme of events would be unveiled at a World Press Conference scheduled for Thursday, May 18.

He added that various approved events for the week would commence from Monday, May 22.