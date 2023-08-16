ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Training will enhance operations against insecurity – GOC

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to GOC, continuous training of officers goes far beyond checking off a to-do task of army, but a way to develop skills and knowledge to tackle insecurity.

Nigerian Army [Guardian]
Nigerian Army [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Abubakar stated this at the opening ceremony of the 3 Division Inter- Brigade Formations Combat Proficiency Competition 2023, in Bauchi. According to him, continuous training of officers goes far beyond checking off a to-do task of army, but a way to develop skills and knowledge to tackle insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GOC, represented by Brig.-Gen Emmanuel Egbe, Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Bauchi, said the competition was organised to train officers in performing constitutional roles.

Training is the cardinal pillar of the Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) command philosophy, which is to transform the Nigerian Army into a well trained, equipped and highly motivated force toward achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

“Nigeria is currently bedeviled by a myriad of security challenges, that include insurgency, kidnapping, miltancy, armed robbery among others.

“To address these challenges, the armed forces have continued to upscale its training and military exercise. One of such areas of training is the conduct of this combat proficiency competition,” he said.

Abubakar said that the competition was aimed at sharpening the skills and competence of junior leadership in 3 division inline with army headquarter’s training directive for the year 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The competition would develop a spirit of competition, cooperation and teamwork,” he said.

Maj.-Gen Abubakar urged the participants to engage in healthy competition during the week-long training. Also speaking, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Ahmed, Commander, Army Armored Corps, urged the participants to pay attention to the training.

He also urged the participants to put in their best and shun cheating during the competition. Ahmed further urged the arbitrators of the competition to be fair in judging the participants’ competition.

NAN reports that the five-day competition has brought together participants from formations under 3 division including 6 Brigade, 23 brigade, 33 brigade, 43 Engineers and 3 division garrison respectively

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Training will enhance operations against insecurity – GOC

Training will enhance operations against insecurity – GOC

'If FG gets agriculture right, Nigeria’s inflation rate will reduce' - Ex-ANAN president

'If FG gets agriculture right, Nigeria’s inflation rate will reduce' - Ex-ANAN president

Lawyer files an alleged defamatory suit of ₦‎10bn against Twitter, DSS

Lawyer files an alleged defamatory suit of ₦‎10bn against Twitter, DSS

17 Niger soldiers go down with over 100 suspected jihadists

17 Niger soldiers go down with over 100 suspected jihadists

Kaduna IRS arrests 6-man gang of illegal tax collectors

Kaduna IRS arrests 6-man gang of illegal tax collectors

UN award winner urged world leaders to empower youths to tackle climate change

UN award winner urged world leaders to empower youths to tackle climate change

Gov. Sani appoints new heads of agencies for Kaduna State

Gov. Sani appoints new heads of agencies for Kaduna State

They inherited a challenging economy – Oshiomhole defends Tinubu's government

They inherited a challenging economy – Oshiomhole defends Tinubu's government

MTN, Mastercard, Exponential Consulting empower 20,000 women entrepreneurs

MTN, Mastercard, Exponential Consulting empower 20,000 women entrepreneurs

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth