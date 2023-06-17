Traditional ruler berates Dokubo over oil theft allegation against military

The traditional ruler said in a statement issued to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday, that it was unacceptable for anyone to ridicule the Nigerian military.

He said, “The outburst of Dokubo that the military was responsible for oil theft in the Niger Delta region after his visit to Mr President was unbecoming.

“It is a betrayal of trust. Why should he use the presidential press galery to make such statement that is capable of demoralising our military.

“Also, if he has any information about some unscrupulous elements in the military involved in oil theft, he can pass it unto Mr President without that undue sensationalism,” Tegbosun said.

According to him, the statement is unbecoming and tantamount to deliberate attempt to break the spirit of the Nigerian Military fighting on all fronts to secure the country.