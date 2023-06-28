Traditional council lauds Yahaya Bello for siting university in Okun land

Dele-Owoniyi gave the commendation during a thank you visit to the governor’s residence in Okene on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had on June 26, approved the establishment of the third Kogi state-owned university located at Kabba.

The Obaro described the development as a “dream come true”, several years after the idea was hatched.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told the governor that the council was in his residence to express their deep appreciation for establishing the Kogi State University (KSU), Kabba.

“By finally bringing our dream for a university to reality, you have engraved your name in Gold in the hearts and history of every Okun person across the globe.

“The purpose of our visit is to express our gratitude to your Excellency for your remarkable efforts in developing our land, particularly the establishment of a state university in our land.

“We find the Sallah celebration timely in extending our heartfelt appreciation to God for using you as an instrument to bring our dream for a university in Okun land to fruition,” he said.

He explained that since the 1980s, the people of Okun land have yearned for a university, which has finally become a reality under Bello’s administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are overjoyed and grateful for the actualisation of our dream, making it the 62nd state-owned university and the 265th in the country,” he said.

The Obaro noted that Okun land possessed a wealth of professors that would collaborate with their counterparts from other parts of the state and the country to ensure the functionality of the university.

He pledged the traditional rulers’ support in providing a conducive environment for the smooth operation of the university.

He appealed to the sons and daughters of the land to contribute their quota towards the success of the institution for the good of all people in Kogi.

Responding, Bello congratulated the people of Okun land and the entire state on the NUC’s approval for the establishment of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT