Trade Union loses chairman and secretary to Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Akin Akinsola, Kwara state chairman of TUC, was also said to have been killed in the incident.

Confirming the death of the TUC officials, Quadri Olaleye, president of the union, said they were heading to Kaduna for an official assignment.

“Comrade Ozigi served in the capacity of General Secretary, Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), an affiliate of TUC for almost two decades before he joined the Congress in 2012,” Olaleye said.

“Comrade Akinsola was a staff of Dangote Flour Mill under OLAM. They were both seasoned Trade Unionists.

The union called on governments at all levels, especially the federal government, to work towards securing the lives and property of Nigerians.