Trade Union loses chairman and secretary to Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Ima Elijah

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria lost two of its members in attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Musa Lawal Ozigi and Akin Akinsola
Musa-Lawal Ozigi, secretary-general of the TUC, was killed during the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna.

Akin Akinsola, Kwara state chairman of TUC, was also said to have been killed in the incident.

Confirming the death of the TUC officials, Quadri Olaleye, president of the union, said they were heading to Kaduna for an official assignment.

Comrade Ozigi served in the capacity of General Secretary, Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), an affiliate of TUC for almost two decades before he joined the Congress in 2012,” Olaleye said.

Comrade Akinsola was a staff of Dangote Flour Mill under OLAM. They were both seasoned Trade Unionists.

The union called on governments at all levels, especially the federal government, to work towards securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

The number of casualties from the attack has not yet been determined, but among those killed are Chinelo Megafo, a dental surgeon, and Isa Kofar-Mata, a director at the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Ima Elijah

