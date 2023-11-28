Tonye Cole’s suit dismissed as Appeal Court affirms Fubara’s election
The court ruled that Cole and other appellants failed to prove their allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.
The Appeal Court in a unanimous decision on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, dismissed the separate appeals filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole, Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party (LP), Innocent Ekwu of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), and Lulu Briggs Dumo of the Accord Party.
Details later...
