ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tonye Cole’s suit dismissed as Appeal Court affirms Fubara’s election

Bayo Wahab

The court ruled that Cole and other appellants failed to prove their allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]
Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Appeal Court in a unanimous decision on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, dismissed the separate appeals filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole, Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party (LP), Innocent Ekwu of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), and Lulu Briggs Dumo of the Accord Party.

The court ruled that Cole and other appellants failed to prove their allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonye Cole’s suit dismissed as Appeal Court affirms Fubara’s election

Tonye Cole’s suit dismissed as Appeal Court affirms Fubara’s election

Keyamo rubbishes Hadi Sirika's deal with Ethiopian Airlines on national carrier

Keyamo rubbishes Hadi Sirika's deal with Ethiopian Airlines on national carrier

Aliyu hails Appeal Court for affirming his election as Sokoto governor

Aliyu hails Appeal Court for affirming his election as Sokoto governor

Court of Appeal nullifies PDP's Wanchiko, declares APC's Kasim winner in Niger assembly election

Court of Appeal nullifies PDP's Wanchiko, declares APC's Kasim winner in Niger assembly election

Kano agro-project targets 1.8m livestock for vaccination in the state

Kano agro-project targets 1.8m livestock for vaccination in the state

5 things to know about governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m cybercrime

5 things to know about governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m cybercrime

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

Beware of ATM swap fraudsters - EFCC alerts Nigerians

Beware of ATM swap fraudsters - EFCC alerts Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister for Women Affairs Barr Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

FG, UNICEF applaud child protection efforts in Nigeria through implementation of the Child Rights Act

From left: The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu

Stop campaign of blackmail against judiciary - Presidency tells Atiku

Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice [Premium Times]

Nigeria calls for modern technologies to curb illicit financial flows in West Africa

Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari