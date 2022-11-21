RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tompolo donates N150m relief to flood victims in Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta

Ima Elijah

Former Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo (pictured)
The President and Chairman, Tompolo Foundation, High Chief Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo, AKA Tompolo, made the donation on behalf of the foundation.

The Executive Secretary of Tompolo Foundation, Dr Paul Bebenimibo, handed over the relief items to representatives from the various states for onward distribution to the beneficiaries affected by the flood.

Items Tompolo donated: The items handed over include 2,400 bags of rice, 100 bags of beans, 200 bags of garri, 5,000 tuber of yams, 200 gallons of palm oil, 600 gallons of groundnut oil and 2,000 cartons of Indomie noodles among others.

The communities to benefit: Dr Bebenimibo said that victims in Bomadi, Burutu Isoko, Urhobo, Ndokwa nation, and Patani who were affected by the flood are to benefit from the items.

Victims affected by the flood in Ahaoda West and East in Rivers State were also beneficiaries of the relief items, Dr Bebenimibo also stated.

How items should be distributed: He noted that victims in seven out of the eight local government areas in Bayelsa State which were impacted by the flood are also to get 600 bags of rice and other items.

Dr Bebenimibo said: “We have been on this mission for about 10 years. Specifically, sometime in 2012, a similar flood came. The foundation provided palliatives for the people. And this year we have come again to do our beat.”

What else happened: High Chief McDonald Igbadiwe, representing Constituency 4 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, speaking on behalf of the Bayelsa State governor, thanked the Tompolo Foundation for the donation of items and its magnanimity in coming to the aid of the victims affected by the flood in the state.

What you should know: Igbadiwe, who compared the recent flood situation in the area to that of Pakistan, stressed that it is unprecedented.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

