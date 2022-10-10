Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil

what happened: It was reported that Tompolo and his men successfully intercepted a huge vessel loaded with stolen crude oil last weekend and reportedly turned down a bribe of N25 million.

what else happened: This comes as the ex-militant leader also uncovered 42 more tapping points by crude oil bunkerers on the nation’s oil pipelines in two states of Delta and Bayelsa, bringing the total to 58, just yesterday.

Those who were caught: Eight persons on board the vessel, MT Deinmo, with IMO number 7210525, were immediately arrested. They were caught stealing directly from Escravos Pipeline in Warri South West LGA, Delta state.

How it all happened: Chief Ebipade Kari, the Operational Head of Tantita Security Services Limited, who led the operation disclosed that the interception was made after they received a tip-off.

“We got a tip off that a ship was loading at the Escravos axis. The Tantita security personnel went to the place and got the ship arrested”.

Tompolo turns down bribe: “While I insisted that the crew must be taken to Oporoza in Gbaramatu Kingdom, where Tantita operational office is located. Their boss was begging me through the captain of the ship to offer me a bribe of N25m which he promised to deliver in dollars, so that I can let the ship go. But I turned down the offer.”

What you should know: TSSL, last Thursday, October 06, 2022, seized a vessel suspected to belong to an oil syndicate, which came to load crude oil from an undisclosed location in Delta State.