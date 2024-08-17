ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu's palliatives turning Nigerians into beggars - Afe Babalola

Nurudeen Shotayo

Babalola said those who took to the streets recently were hungry, warning the Federal Government that a hungry man can to any length to show his anger.

Tinubu's palliatives turning Nigerians into beggars - Afe Babalola
Tinubu's palliatives turning Nigerians into beggars - Afe Babalola

Recommended articles

To cushion the resultant hardship of his government's reforms, President Tinubu has rolled out several palliative packages to vulnerable Nigerians, including the distribution of 20 trucks of rice to each of the 36 states in the country.

The Federal Government has also resumed the disbursement of cash to economically deprived Nigerians following an initial pause of the programme to improve transparency in its delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Babalola said these interventions are further impoverishing the citizens and urged the government to focus on fixing the basic challenges of security and job creation.

Speaking during the visit from the Prestige Sisters League, the legal luminary expressed concern over the worsening hunger and insecurity in the country, noting that many farmers have abandoned their farms out of fear.

He stressed the primary duty of the government is to ensure the welfare of the citizens and called for the revival of the 1963 constitution to address the nation’s challenges.

“Those who are complaining about hunger are doing so sincerely. They are hungry. A hungry man can go to any length to show his anger.

“We do not need anybody to tell us that there is hunger in the country. The protest was genuine and the government should listen to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The duty of the government is the welfare of the people. The problem we have now is that people cannot move freely.

“They have abandoned the farms. People are being killed in their farms and everybody wants to stay where they are safe. It is because the government has failed in this regard that we have hunger.

“It is wrong for the government to be sharing garri, beans and rice as palliatives. They are turning the people into beggars. The government that is giving the people rice and beans is leading us to poverty.

“The government is discouraging people from working, whereas, the government must provide an enabling environment for people to work and feed themselves,” he said.

Prof Afe Babalola, founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti
Prof Afe Babalola, founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran lawyer aligned himself with the Emeka Anyaoku-led Patriots group which is pushing for the scrapping of the 1999 Constitution for a new people constitution through a national conference.

He, however, said there was no need for a constitutional conference, as the National Assembly could simply reenact and bring back the 1963 constitution.

I read the publication of the Patriots visiting President Tinubu and I am in full agreement with them. We need a new Constitution. But I do not agree that we should go through any constitutional conference.

“Recently, you are aware that President Bola Tinubu asked us to go back to the old National Anthem; there was no conference for it before it was passed by the National Assembly and assented by the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 1963 Constitution was the one made by all of us. By the same token, the parliament should bring back the 1963 (constitution) and reenact it,” Babalola added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FIRS gets NASS support to regulate crypto, reenact new tax laws

FIRS gets NASS support to regulate crypto, reenact new tax laws

Plateau govt to shut down schools involved in examination malpractices

Plateau govt to shut down schools involved in examination malpractices

Tinubu's palliatives turning Nigerians into beggars - Afe Babalola

Tinubu's palliatives turning Nigerians into beggars - Afe Babalola

Navigating Qatar Visa Challenges: Securing your A1 visa

Navigating Qatar Visa Challenges: Securing your A1 visa

Abuja doctors hit streets, demand release of colleague kidnapped in Dec 2023

Abuja doctors hit streets, demand release of colleague kidnapped in Dec 2023

How UNICAL VC, Obi exposed 54 fake graduates mobilised for NYSC

How UNICAL VC, Obi exposed 54 fake graduates mobilised for NYSC

Low voter turnout mars Bauchi LG poll

Low voter turnout mars Bauchi LG poll

Concerned Nigerians urge FG to investigate foreign interference in protest

Concerned Nigerians urge FG to investigate foreign interference in protest

FG launches agric empowerment project targeted at 360 IDPs in Plateau

FG launches agric empowerment project targeted at 360 IDPs in Plateau

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu. [Facebook]

Japan invests $500m to boost power supply along Lagos–Ogun industrial corridor

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

6-year single-term presidency not solution to Nigeria's problems - Obasanjo

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel

Tinubu determined to address youths’ problems – Shettima

Senator Barau Jibrin ( Guardian)

NASS commits to creating conducive environment for youths to stop japa