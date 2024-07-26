FG pays 600,000 households in 1 week as cash transfer scheme resumes

This development is contained in a statement on Friday, July 26, 2024, by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Finance Mohammed Manga.

Manga quoted the Finance Minister and Coordinator of the Economy Wale Edun to have revealed this during the half-year review Ministerial Press Briefing in his office in Abuja on Thursday.

Edun emphasised the government's commitment to the welfare of ordinary Nigerians and assured of transparency and accountability in all the social protection initiatives.

According to the Minister, the 600,000 beneficiaries were paid this week.

“Edun emphasised the President’s commitment to the welfare of ordinary Nigerians and the Government’s efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in its social protection initiatives including but not limited to the acceleration of the direct benefit transfer programme that has now been restarted following an initial pause of the programme to improve transparency in its delivery.

Edun also disclosed efforts to further improve foreign exchange liquidity and showcase the resilience of the Nigerian financial system, which include the plan to issue domestic USD-denominated securities of up to $500 million to attract investment from Diaspora Nigerians and Nigerians with savings held abroad.

