Tinubu is working hard to alleviate Nigerians' sufferings - Minister Umahi

He stated this in Bauchi on Thursday during a courtesy visit to Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State. Umahi is in Bauchi to sympathise with the governor and the people over the flood disaster that killed seven persons, destroyed houses and washed away roads across the state.

The Minister, who acknowledged that the present administration inherited a poor economy, said Tinubu was doing everything possible to change the narratives for the better.

He said the president deserved the support and prayers of Nigerians, adding, “We don’t have any other country, and I want to ask for your support and that of the Bauchi people to support him.

“For me, even when there were challenges in the South-East in terms of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, I kept saying that it was the will of God for the president to come and reset the nation and retake our nation.

“The president has taken wide and courageous decisions but it may not be very clear to the citizens, especially those who are not deeply exposed.

“When you have somebody that is sick, the first thing you do is to give first aid and then begin to do tests to find out the problem but the good thing is that the president is a technocrat, he knows everything about the situation in the country.

“He is doing a lot to alleviate the sufferings of the people. When you talk about cash transfers and student loans, the CNG answers to the needs of our energy.

“Talk about his exploit in the area of security, road infrastructure. Yes, the North-East has been saying that they were shortchanged but the President is set to change the narratives,” he said.

According to Umahi, the federal government is executing the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe road project under the Tinubu Legacy Project, to enhance transportation services, and encourage social and economic development in the North-East.

He commended Mohammed for initiating remedial works on the flood-affected roads and support to the affected persons.

The Minister said the ministry had identified failure in three sections of the Kano-Maiduguri expressway at Azare and Yana in Katagum and Shira Local Government Areas of the state.

“There is also failure at two locations of Azare-Misau road, all would be attended to in no distant time”.

Responding, Mohammed urged the federal government to expand the scope of its Legacy Road projects to the Northeast region. Mohammed, who emphasized the importance of infrastructure development in driving economic growth and prosperity, lauded the Tinubu administration’s legacy projects in the country.

