ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria needs referendum to avoid repeat of Yugoslavia - Anyaoku tells Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Anyaoku said a referendum was required to enable the views of the citizens to be captured to confer legitimacy on the constitution.

President Bola Tinubu and The Patriots at a meeting at the State House on Friday [NAN]
President Bola Tinubu and The Patriots at a meeting at the State House on Friday [NAN]

Recommended articles

Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary-General, made the call when he led The Patriots on a visit to the President on Friday.

Anyaoku, while briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, said the leaders of thought conveyed to the President the view that Nigeria needed a people’s democratic constitution.

“Nigeria, we affirmed to Mr President, is a pluralistic country, and you know that pluralistic countries exist all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those of them that address their pluralism by having true federal constitutions have survived. The examples are India and Canada.

“But those pluralistic countries that failed to address their basic challenge of pluralism through federal constitution have ended up disintegrating. Examples of that are Yugoslavia and Czechoslovakia. And here in Africa, Sudan,” said Anyaoku.

He said Yugoslavia and Czechoslovakia existed for as many as 100 years as one country but eventually disintegrated because they could not manage their pluralism through a truly federal constitution.

“And we put some proposals to Mr President, and urged him to send an executive bill to the National Assembly; a bill that will call for two essential measures.

“One, the convening of a National Constituent Assembly to be mandated to produce a new draft constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And we suggested that such a National Constituent Assembly should consist of individuals elected by the people on a non-party basis.

“Say, for example, three individuals per state, each of the 36 states, and one from the Federal Capital Territory,” said Anyaoku.

The group suggested that the National Assembly should be asked to legislate on a national referendum because as our laws stand at the moment, we have no provision for a national referendum.

“And we concluded by saying that the draft constitution to emerge from the Constituent Assembly should be subjected to the national referendum in order to give the people of Nigeria a chance to determine their new constitution,” he said.

He said the Patriots also talked about the current protests throughout the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We suggested to the President, that in our view, the government at the federal and state levels should dialogue with the leaders of the protests.

“The government should take initiative in dialogue with the leaders of the protests.

“And secondly, we advised that the law enforcement agencies, namely the police and the army, should avoid using lethal weapons in the management of the protests so that we do not have casualties,” said Anyaoku.

He said the challenges of national unity, insecurity, poverty and hunger, necessitated the setting up of a constituent assembly with the mandate to produce a new constitution.

“All these challenges that we are currently facing are symptoms of the inappropriateness of the constitution that we have at present, the inappropriateness of the governance system we have at present.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I’m sure that when a national constituent assembly looks at all these, and looks at all the recommendations the past national conferences and produce a draft constitution, the country will be better,” he said.

Anyaoku said he believed that the government would consider the views of the Patriots.

“In my personal view, the new constitution can be realised within, say, six to nine months, if the National Assembly passes the bills and the constituent assembly is convened and they deliver it,” he said.

According to him, the difference between the expected new constitution and the present one is that, “what we have now does not make for effective internal security measures.

“It does not make for rapid economic development. It does not make for satisfactory social development, say, in education and health and so on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I believe that a new constitution would make it easier for these challenges to be tackled.”

Anyaoku said a referendum was required to enable the views of the citizens to be captured to confer legitimacy on the constitution.

The Patriots included Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Shehu Sani, Mr Mike Ozekhome, lawyer and human rights activist, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s wife pledges to empower 37,000 petty traders across Nigeria

Tinubu’s wife pledges to empower 37,000 petty traders across Nigeria

Jonathan calls for more investment in digital infrastructure to enhance learning

Jonathan calls for more investment in digital infrastructure to enhance learning

Economic growth, not new constitution, my topmost priority - Tinubu

Economic growth, not new constitution, my topmost priority - Tinubu

Jigawa university develops software for diabetes, breast cancer detection

Jigawa university develops software for diabetes, breast cancer detection

MTN Nigeria bids COO Jaber farewell after 29 years’ service

MTN Nigeria bids COO Jaber farewell after 29 years’ service

Lagos govt intercepts truckload of banned styrofoam packs worth over ₦2m

Lagos govt intercepts truckload of banned styrofoam packs worth over ₦2m

Nigeria needs referendum to avoid repeat of Yugoslavia - Anyaoku tells Tinubu

Nigeria needs referendum to avoid repeat of Yugoslavia - Anyaoku tells Tinubu

PDP appoints ex-Osun Governor to lead national reconciliation committee

PDP appoints ex-Osun Governor to lead national reconciliation committee

It's been challenging for me - Tinubu calls for Niger, others’ return to ECOWAS

It's been challenging for me - Tinubu calls for Niger, others’ return to ECOWAS

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A mother breastfeeding her child [YES! Magazine]

UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State [Twitter:@KBStGovt]

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters [NAN]

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs