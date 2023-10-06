Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Afolabi said this on Channels Television on Friday, October 6, 2023, following Atiku Abubakar’s press conference about the fake certificate allegation against the President.

In his bid to unearth the allegation surrounding Tinubu’s academic credentials and his studentship at the American university, Atiku dragged the President to a district court in the United States to get an injunction compelling the institution to release Tinubu’s academic records to his lawyers.

When asked why one of Tinubu’s credentials indicated female, Afolabi said it was clear that all other credentials showed male except the transcript provided by Southwest College.

“The transcript that was provided by Southwest College indicated F. It was clear. All of the other particulars did match information of President Bola Tinubu. Now, the registrar was interviewed on why the discrepancies. He said the person applying for the school ticked the box of a male not a female and when the admission letter was issued it was issued to Mr Tinubu.

He added, “When the question was put to Dr West Brown, he said it is not unusual for universities to mix up. He (West Brown) has been to several universities. It is possible.”

On the discrepancies in the signatures on Tinubu’s certificates, Afolabi said the certificates were not issued at the time of graduation until one applied for them.