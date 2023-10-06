ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Bayo Wahab

One of Tinubu's credentials Atiku received from Chicago State University indicates female instead of male.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Afolabi said this on Channels Television on Friday, October 6, 2023, following Atiku Abubakar’s press conference about the fake certificate allegation against the President.

In his bid to unearth the allegation surrounding Tinubu’s academic credentials and his studentship at the American university, Atiku dragged the President to a district court in the United States to get an injunction compelling the institution to release Tinubu’s academic records to his lawyers.

When asked why one of Tinubu’s credentials indicated female, Afolabi said it was clear that all other credentials showed male except the transcript provided by Southwest College.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The transcript that was provided by Southwest College indicated F. It was clear. All of the other particulars did match information of President Bola Tinubu. Now, the registrar was interviewed on why the discrepancies. He said the person applying for the school ticked the box of a male not a female and when the admission letter was issued it was issued to Mr Tinubu.

He added, “When the question was put to Dr West Brown, he said it is not unusual for universities to mix up. He (West Brown) has been to several universities. It is possible.”

On the discrepancies in the signatures on Tinubu’s certificates, Afolabi said the certificates were not issued at the time of graduation until one applied for them.

He explained that the person who issued the certificate Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) might not have been in the university in 1979, when Tinubu graduated from the institution.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

HIV patients cry as Ghana faces shortage of anti-retroviral drugs

HIV patients cry as Ghana faces shortage of anti-retroviral drugs

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Nigeria gained independence in 1960 and many activists, politicians and journalists contributed to the feat. [Pulse NG]

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Labour unions to decide on strike today following their meeting with FG