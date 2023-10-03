ADVERTISEMENT
What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

In compliance with a US court order, the university on Monday released some documents which include Tinubu’s admission records from August 1977 and June 1979.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

The release of President Bola Tinubu’s credentials by Chicago State University on Monday, October 2, 2023, has been the main conversation among Nigerians with his supporters and opposers sharing divided opinions on social media.

Tinubu’s political opponent, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who contested against him in the 2023 presidential election had approached a US court to order the university to release Tinubu’s credentials to his legal team.

Atiku requested the credentials to support the allegation that Tinubu forged the academic certificate he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the February 25 election.

In compliance with the court order, the university on Monday released some documents which include Tinubu’s admission records from August 1977 and June 1979.

Here are six things the university records revealed about President Bola Tinubu.

  1. Chicago State University affirmed that Bola A. Tinubu indeed attended the university from August 1977 to June 1979.
  2. The institution confirmed that he was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Honors on June 22, 1979.
  3. The Southwest College transcript that Bola A. Tinubu used to get admitted to Chicago State University indicated that the transcript belongs to a female.
  4. The admission letter dated August 23, 1977, by the university was addressed to Mr. Tinubu.
  5. In a document titled undergraduate admissions application, the gender box was ticked MALE for Bola A. Tinubu
  6. Apart from the Southwest College transcript, all documents bearing Chicago State University indicate that Bola A. Tinubu was a man throughout his studentship at the institution. 
