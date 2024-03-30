ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu's intervention saved Zack Orji, Actors Guild expresses gratitude

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zack Orji equally extends his profound gratitude to his longtime friend, Ahmed Bala, for standing by him all through the period.

Dr Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN, gave the commendation in a statement on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Rollas also commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her motherly care towards the veteran actor as well as the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu, for his unflinching support.

“We have witnessed the unprecedented support that President Tinubu is giving to the creative industry.

“This has clearly shown his determination to uplift the sector to be more relevant and beneficial to both the practitioners and the national economy and we find it necessary to appreciate him.

“We also appreciate the Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, for her relentless efforts in ensuring that Zack Orji gets back on his feet hale and hearty.

Zack Orji equally extends his profound gratitude to his longtime friend, Ahmed Bala, for standing by him all through the period."

News Agency Of Nigeria

