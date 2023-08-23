Tinubu’s govt will be credited for fixing what others couldn't – Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the APC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday that Tinubu was already laying a solid foundation for development.

He added that that the president broke the jinx in FCT ministerial appointments by appointing Mr Nyesom Wike as its minister.

“This singular move shows that anyone can become the minister regardless of their birthplace, tongue and dialect.

“For me, one of the ground-breaking decisions President Tinubu has taken is to give every part of Nigeria a hope that regardless of your birthplace, tongue or dialect, you can be the Minister of the FCT.

“Many people didn’t think it was possible. We give thanks to God for giving us such a president that opens his doors for anyone who wishes to see him and who has information to share.

“We give thanks to God for having a president who has listening ears for whoever has something to tell him.

“One tree cannot make a forest; the quality of ministers and the leadership they provide in their respective ministries are what translate to whether the government performs or not.

“May this government be credited as the one that fixed what others could not fix.

“This will not be a government of lamentation, but one that will do what others failed to do,’’ Oshiomhole said.

He also lauded President Tinubu for appointing Eng. Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta Development, saying it was a honour done to Edo.

Oshiomhole said Tinubu had shown courage and consistency with the assurance that “every Nigerian counts and is entitled to become anything in any part of Nigeria.’’

According to him, it is only under President Tinubu that a citizen of Edo has been appointed as Minister of Niger Delta Development.

“The president deserves a resounding applause for the honour done to Edo in making a bold statement that anybody can be anything from any part of the country.

“As you can see, the president has broken so many grounds; several things that former presidents could not do, even military presidents.

“We feel proud that it is during our time as senator on the APC platform that Edo has the privilege of nominating the Minister of Niger Delta Development.

“Let us resolve to pray for President Tinubu to continue to have the energy, the vision, the courage and above all, the open mind to give every Nigerian a sense of belonging,’’ Oshiomhole stressed.

He congratulated Momoh and applauded his consistency and support in the APC and urged him to strive to add value to the Niger Delta region.

He noted that Niger Delta deserved to get value from the oil extracted from the region, adding that such would give the people joy and make the president happy.

