'Tinubu's first batch of ministerial nominees is below female affirmative benchmark' - Group

News Agency Of Nigeria

Group added that the list is a first step, at 25% and are still far from the benchmark of 35%, yet not too far from reaching the goal.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

The group, Gender Strategy and Advancement International (GSAI), said this in a statement signed by Mrs Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack, its Executive Director, on Thursday, August 3, 2023 in Abuja.

Sydney-Jack said; “The list is a first step, at 25%, we are still far from the benchmark of 35%, yet not too far from reaching the goal.

“The President has shown the political will to advance inclusion with his action and not just lip service and there is hope as we await the remaining set of names and the appointments into board positions,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, had on Wednesday, forwarded to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the remaining list of ministerial nominees.

NAN recalls that the seven women nominated in the first list were; Hannatu Musawa, Betta Edu and Doris Aniche Uzoka. Others included; Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Stella Okotete, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim.

