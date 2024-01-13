ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu’s approval of ₦12bn for national teams excites sports minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

He assured Nigerians that the Super Eagles would do everything within its capacity to make the nation proud at the continental showpiece.

President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh [Presidency]

Enoh disclosed this on Friday while speaking in Abuja.

He said the gesture would go a long way in boosting the morale of the Super Eagles players, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kick-off on Saturday in Cote d’Ivoire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the payment encompasses the settlement of senior national team coaches salaries spanning 15 months as well as bonuses owed to both senior and junior national teams (male and female).

“This significant financial injection is particularly timely as it arrived just when the preparations of the Super Eagles for the AFCON struck top gear, ” he said.

The minister thanked President Tinubu for approving the funds, noting that “it reflects his love for sports”.

He added that the approval not only serves as a morale booster for the teams involved but also underscores the government’s dedication to fostering excellence in Nigerian sports on the continental stage.

“This explains why he made Sports Development a stand-alone Ministry, so as to pay closer attention to its pertinent issues.

“On behalf of the Ministry and the NFF, I thank President Bola Tinubu,” Enoh added.

He assured Nigerians that the Super Eagles would do everything within its capacity to make the nation proud at the continental showpiece.

NAN reports that Nigeria takes on Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, in its first game at the AFCON before tackling Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea Bissau in their other group games.

News Agency Of Nigeria

