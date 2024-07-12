ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu's ADC holds on to presidential job, chooses regent for Ilemona throne

Nurudeen Shotayo

A source close to the matter had earlier disclosed to Pulse why Yusuf was chosen by the people of Ilemona town to be their new king.

Pulse earlier reported that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will present the staff of office to the military officer on Saturday, July 13, 2024, to cement his appointment.

He emerged as the new Elemona of Ilemona after the people of the town and kingmakers nominated him and subsequently wrote the traditional council to approve his nomination.

Yusuf will succeed his late father, Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, who occupied the throne until his death recently.

Meanwhile, a source very close to Yusuf has confirmed to Pulse that the monarch-in-waiting isn't prepared to dump life as Tinubu's ADC for a permanent stay on the throne yet.

Rather, Yusuf is expected to delegate a regent, who will deputise for him until such a time he decides to take over.

However, this will only happen after he has received the staff of office from Governor AbdulRazaq on Saturday.

President Bola Tinubu's ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf is set to receive staff of office as the traditional ruler of Ilemona town in Kwara State. [Pulse]
ALSO READ: After serving Jonathan, Buhari, Tinubu’s ADC pushes on with stellar career

"When a king dies, the staff of the office is returned to the government house," the source disclosed.

"The arrangement is for him [Yusuf] to go to the government house, take back the staff to the community and drop it back in the palace. Then delegate a regent, who will act on his behalf and reach out to him when there’s a need for it. If there’s no need, they can decide on their own.

"Except they want to make a major decision that affects the structure of the community. That's the only time they need his approval. But for minor decisions like normal activities in the community, they are in charge," the source added.

According to the source, Yusuf was nominated by the kingmakers because of his contributions to the town.

Asked if other ruling families among whom the throne is rotated approved his nomination, the source said no rule dictates that.

He further revealed that the nomination is hinged on his eligibility for the throne coupled with his philanthropic contributions to the town since 2019.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

