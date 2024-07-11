Tinubu’s Aide-De-Camp becomes King of Ilemona

Although the town's kingmakers have not commented on the matter, a trustworthy community leader, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the appointment.

The leader mentioned that the process had begun with selecting the President's ADC as the new monarch.

Lt. Col. Yusuf is the son of the late Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, the former Elemona of Ilemona.

According to the source, Lt. Col. Yusuf's appointment as ruler is anticipated to bring his leadership skills and experience to the community, promoting development and unity.

As Tribune quoted, the source said, "As the new king, Lt. Col. Yusuf will oversee the traditional and administrative affairs of Ilemona Town, continuing the legacy of his predecessors while working towards the prosperity of the town."

Career profile

After earning an Ordinary National Diploma in Computer Science from Offa Polytechnic in 2000, Yusuf joined the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical-Electronics Engineering.

From 2004 to 2005, he attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in the UK.

In 2006, he trained at the Nigerian Army Intelligence School in Lagos, focusing on intelligence and security as per Nigerian Army protocols.

In 2007, he completed the Young Officers Course Infantry in Kaduna, gaining skills in various weapon systems and special operations.

In 2008, he furthered his military expertise with Tactical Intelligence Officers and Security Investigations courses.

Between 2009 and 2018, Yusuf, proficient in Yoruba, Hausa, English, and French, underwent various military trainings in Mali, Pakistan, China, Israel, and the UK, including the Military Intelligence Basic Officers Course (Mali), Junior Staff Course (China), Officers Advanced Intelligence Course, SMI (Pakistan), and Advanced Command and Staff Course (Shrivenham, UK).