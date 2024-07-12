ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Exclusive: How Tinubu’s ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf emerged as the new king of Ilemona

Bayo Wahab

The source explained that the traditions and customs of the Nigerian Army permit service officers to take up religious, traditional, and social titles.

President Bola Tinubu's ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf is set to receive staff of office as the traditional ruler of Ilemona town in Kwara State. [Pulse]
President Bola Tinubu's ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf is set to receive staff of office as the traditional ruler of Ilemona town in Kwara State. [Pulse]

Recommended articles

The monarch-in-waiting will be presented with a staff of office by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

A source very close to the president’s ADC disclosed to Pulse that Yusuf emerged as the new Elemona of Ilemona after the people of the town and kingmakers nominated him and wrote the traditional council to approve his nomination.

“Tomorrow, there will be a presentation of the office staff of office. The reason for that is that if the community does not have a king, it does not have leadership, it doesn’t have direction and the only symbol of authority is the staff of office,” the source told Pulse on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the source, Yusuf was nominated by the kingmakers because of his contributions to the town. Asked if other ruling families among whom the throne is rotated approved his nomination, the source said no rule dictates that.

“There’s no rule that says it must be rotated. It’s about eligibility and your contribution to the community. You don’t have to be rich to contribute to a community,” he stated.

The source explained that the nomination of Yusuf, whose father, the late Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, was the immediate past monarch of the town, is hinged on his eligibility to the throne and philanthropic contributions to the town since 2019.

“It was the community that wrote to the traditional council and the council rejected it. They said that’s not the process that the kingmakers should write to the council. The kingmakers thereafter wrote to the council saying this is who they want.” the source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: After serving Jonathan, Buhari, Tinubu’s ADC pushes on with stellar career

Speaking about his contributions, he said when the town was in chaos, Yusuf, as a prince, used his influence to set up a peace committee that organised resolution meetings for peace to reign.

According to him, Yusuf also supported the people of the town with empowerment programmes, school fees for public school pupils, and interest-free loan schemes.

“He started with meetings and by the time he started making small money, he started empowering people, paying school fees of public primary and secondary school students,” the source said.

President Bola Tinubu's ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf is set to receive staff of office as the traditional ruler of Ilemona town in Kwara State. [Pulse]
President Bola Tinubu's ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf is set to receive staff of office as the traditional ruler of Ilemona town in Kwara State. [Pulse] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The source explained that the traditions and customs of the Nigerian Army permit service officers to take up religious, traditional, and social titles.

He said, “A lot of people don’t know that if you’re a serving military officer, you can accept a traditional title. The traditions, customs, and ethics of the Nigerian Army allow you to accept religious, traditional, and social titles provided you’re permitted by the Chief of Army Staff.”

Quoting from the handbook of the Nigerian Army, the source said “Officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army must obtain a written permission of the Chief of Army Staff before accepting any title bestowed on them by non-military institutions such as traditional, religious and social titles.”

According to him, Yusuf has received the permission of the Chief of Army Staff and is well on course to ascend his father’s throne.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Give us more fuel to reduce queues at filling stations - Marketers tell NNPP

Give us more fuel to reduce queues at filling stations - Marketers tell NNPP

Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy relieves burden on us - Governors

Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy relieves burden on us - Governors

Ekiti Prof kidnapped by gunmen after returning from Lagos, abductors demand ₦50m

Ekiti Prof kidnapped by gunmen after returning from Lagos, abductors demand ₦50m

Exclusive: How Tinubu’s ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf emerged as the new king of Ilemona

Exclusive: How Tinubu’s ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf emerged as the new king of Ilemona

1xCup: Introducing the participants and tournament schedule!

1xCup: Introducing the participants and tournament schedule!

Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land

Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land

National Theatre renamed Soyinka Theatre by Tinubu

National Theatre renamed Soyinka Theatre by Tinubu

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Pastor E A Adeboye

Despite my age, I still run from sexual temptation - Adeboye

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army