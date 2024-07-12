Exclusive: How Tinubu’s ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf emerged as the new king of Ilemona

The monarch-in-waiting will be presented with a staff of office by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

A source very close to the president’s ADC disclosed to Pulse that Yusuf emerged as the new Elemona of Ilemona after the people of the town and kingmakers nominated him and wrote the traditional council to approve his nomination.

“Tomorrow, there will be a presentation of the office staff of office. The reason for that is that if the community does not have a king, it does not have leadership, it doesn’t have direction and the only symbol of authority is the staff of office,” the source told Pulse on Friday.

According to the source, Yusuf was nominated by the kingmakers because of his contributions to the town. Asked if other ruling families among whom the throne is rotated approved his nomination, the source said no rule dictates that.

“There’s no rule that says it must be rotated. It’s about eligibility and your contribution to the community. You don’t have to be rich to contribute to a community,” he stated.

How Nurudeen Yusuf emerged monarch

The source explained that the nomination of Yusuf, whose father, the late Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, was the immediate past monarch of the town, is hinged on his eligibility to the throne and philanthropic contributions to the town since 2019.

“It was the community that wrote to the traditional council and the council rejected it. They said that’s not the process that the kingmakers should write to the council. The kingmakers thereafter wrote to the council saying this is who they want.” the source said.

Speaking about his contributions, he said when the town was in chaos, Yusuf, as a prince, used his influence to set up a peace committee that organised resolution meetings for peace to reign.

According to him, Yusuf also supported the people of the town with empowerment programmes, school fees for public school pupils, and interest-free loan schemes.

“He started with meetings and by the time he started making small money, he started empowering people, paying school fees of public primary and secondary school students,” the source said.

Can a serving military officer accept a traditional title?

The source explained that the traditions and customs of the Nigerian Army permit service officers to take up religious, traditional, and social titles.

He said, “A lot of people don’t know that if you’re a serving military officer, you can accept a traditional title. The traditions, customs, and ethics of the Nigerian Army allow you to accept religious, traditional, and social titles provided you’re permitted by the Chief of Army Staff.”

Quoting from the handbook of the Nigerian Army, the source said “Officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army must obtain a written permission of the Chief of Army Staff before accepting any title bestowed on them by non-military institutions such as traditional, religious and social titles.”