Tinubu withdraws appointment of 24-year-old FERMA Chairman
The presidency said the withdrawal would not affect other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA.
This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.
He said that the President’s withdrawal of the above-mentioned nomination is directed with immediate effect.
Ngelale said that the withdrawal would not, however, affect other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA.
