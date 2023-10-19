ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu withdraws appointment of 24-year-old FERMA Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The presidency said the withdrawal would not affect other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA.

Tinubu appointed Ibrahim Kashim Imam as new FERMA Chairman [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]
This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the President’s withdrawal of the above-mentioned nomination is directed with immediate effect.

Ngelale said that the withdrawal would not, however, affect other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA.

