Tinubu's appointment of fresh graduate as FERMA chairman divides Nigerians

On Friday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, announced that Tinubu had chosen Imam, a 24-year-old first-class graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Brighton University, United Kingdom, to head FERMA.

FERMA is an agency saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and maintaining federal roads to keep them in good condition.

Domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Work, the agency is also involved in road construction, improvement and connectivity between states as prescribed by its mandate.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Chairman is the son of a renowned politician, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, and he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in August 2022.

While Tinubu received commendations from a section of social media for entrusting the young man with a huge responsibility, others remained sceptical about Imam's appointment.

Those who disagreed with the President's choice have pointed to the appointee's lack of experience and expertise to head such a strategic body as major minuses, while those supporting the decision believed the young man could learn on the job.

Pulse followed the conversation on social media, and we've brought to you below what some Nigerians think about Tinubu's appointment.

“This appointment is not worth it. A fresh graduate to oversee the entire FERMA board. Absolutely unworthy,” an X user with username @kennyNuga wrote.

@kennyNuga's view was also shared by @Haslawal87, who said, “Appointing a fresh graduate with no work experience to such a high position is absolutely ill-advised” but @fine_stefany1 believed, “He will learn on the job.”

For his part, @Dipo_Bello said, “This doesn’t seem right. We want young for young-appropriate roles. This role seems the type that requires a lot of experience. A board member could be more suited to him.”

“Political expediency should not be a factor in making appointments where experience and even expertise could be called upon.

“Ferma is all about construction. An experienced civil engineer could make a better choice. True, the mech engr could as well marshall channel knowledge into ensuring the heavy equipment of the agency are in top shape

“Those in authority should try to make the country work by prioritizing expertise and experience. These two are essential commodities to any struggling economy like ours,” @aminsaad reacted.

@peng_writer opined “This is not as good as people make it feel. Not in any way undermining the young man but he’s not ripe for this job. Apart from the fact that he doesn’t have any experience in public work, neither has he displayed any expertise in field work as it relates to Nigeria terrain.”

While @JALLO71424757 thinks, “This is an absolutely Silly appointment!.,” @adamsaleemm said it's “Good to see young and vibrant people occupy places of authority. Despite his inexperience, which raises ethical concerns, he could be the catalyst for the transformation we have longed for. May Allah grant him wisdom and strength to fulfill his duties.”