Tinubu visits Buhari in Katsina after fuel scarcity, Naira redesign outburst

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu had caused a shock wave across the country when he appeared to have criticised Buhari's government over lingering fuel and new Naira notes scarcity.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
President Muhammadu Buhari with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
The former Lagos State Governor made the trip on the night of Friday, January 27, 2023, two days after making some controversial remarks about Buhari's government.

Recall that Tinubu, while addressing the crowd at the APC presidential rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, had claimed that the lingering fuel scarcity and chaotic circulation of the new Naira notes were schemes designed to sabotage the general elections.

“Let them increase the price of fuel, only them know where they have hoarded fuel, they hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go and vote and we will win. Even if they changed the ink on Naira notes. Whatever their plans, it will come to nought. We are going to win,” he said on Wednesday, January 25, 2023,

His comments, deemed as criticisms of the Buhari government, had sent shock waves across the country with opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) taunting him and the ruling party.

However, a few hours after the outburst, Tinubu, accompanied by Governor Bello Masari of Katsina and some APC governors, met with Buhari who was on a two-day working visit to his home state.

Though details of the meeting were not made public, speculations have it that it's connected to the Abeokuta incident.

This was confirmed to Daily Trust by a source who craved anonymity.

The source said: Tinubu met with governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Bagudu before they proceeded to Daura to see the president, though Governor Zulum did not go with them.”

“Perhaps Tinubu noticed that wherever they go for campaign, they were facing public harassment, hence the need to urgently meet with the president over the issue.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

