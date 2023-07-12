Senate congratulates Tinubu on emergence as ECOWAS chairman

The News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) reports that Tinubu emerged at the recently concluded 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

The congratulatory message was sequel to a motion moved by Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Barau said Tinubu by clinching this influential and strategic position on his very first participation showed that the sub-regional body had reposed great confidence in his leadership qualities.

“It also reaffirms Nigeria’s leadership role on the African continent generally and the sub-region in particular.

“As the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu is in a strategic and vantage position to uphold ECOWAS protocol which is promotion of peace and conflict resolution within the West African Sub-region.

“To promote democracy and good governance, strengthen collective response to security threats within the sub-region, and generally, foster economic cooperation amongst ECOWAS member states.

“The emergence of Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS is a testimony of his avowed commitment to good governance promised Nigeria which the policies and decisions taken so far are yielding results and beginning to reposition our economy.”

Contributing, Sen. Adamu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi) described the President as the symbol of the nation.

“An honour done to the President is an honour done to all Nigerians. For that reason, we congratulate the President and also Nigerians for getting this honour from the leadership of ECOWAS.

“I am not surprised because the President has proved to be a leader that is very competent in whatever responsibility he is given.

“As a governor, he performed wonderfully well and as a President he has started very well and I am sure he will perform credibly to the admiration of Nigerians.

“He started by removing the petroleum subsidy which has been lingering for over 18 years.

“We are hoping that the palliatives that he promised will soon come so that they can cushion the effects of the petroleum subsidy removal,” he said.

For Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (SDP – Nasarawa) “Now that they have given Tinubu an additional responsibility to lead the ECOWAS, I want to believe it is a call to him and all of us, leaders of this country in one way or the other to make sure we support him.

“We should support him to make sure he creates ideas that will move Nigeria forward and that will bring development and infrastructure to our people in their door steps.

“I want to urge the President to live up to expectation and to ensure things are done according to the rules and due process and according to the Constitution.”

Also speaking, Sen. Titus Zam (APC-Benue) said the elevation of the President to the leadership of ECOWAS would give the nation the privilege and veritable platform to address its security challenges.

Sen. Ahmad Lawan (APC-Yobe) on his part, said that one way that the Senate and indeed the National Assembly would help the President was through ECOWAS parliament.

He said: “Issues that are germane to us and indeed across the ECOWAS which include security and infrastructure development must be at the front burner.

“And these are some of the issues that the President has championed before and has promised to champion.

“This is a senate that we will have to make as efficient and effective as possible to support the executive arm of government.”

Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia) thanked the Heads of State of ECOWAS for recognising Tinubu.

“It is coming at a time when our people in the sub-region are harassed.

“The President should use his office to address these issues,” he said.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio described Tinubu’s emergence a welcome development.

“It further renews the hope of all Nigerians that yes, indeed the administration of Tinubu will bring good tidings to all.