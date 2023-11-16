Why NLC, TUC called off the nationwide strike

The decision comes in the wake of a crucial meeting with the Federal Government, facilitated by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of both unions meticulously reviewed the offers put forth by the Federal Government and deemed them credible. This, combined with the government's commitment to addressing key demands, prompted the decision to suspend the strike.

A primary demand of Organised Labour was justice for the abduction and brutalisation of NLC President Joe Ajaero and other union members.

"We expect the government to address the distressing abduction and brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, and others. These incidents occurred at the hands of the Police and Governor Hope Uzodimma’s thugs in Owerri, Imo, on the 1st day of November 2023," the joint statement explained.

The NSA, representing the government, issued an apology for the incident and assured that a comprehensive investigation is underway.

Some perpetrators have already been apprehended, and the remaining individuals involved will be identified and prosecuted, according to the NSA.

Organised Labour has confirmed a high-powered investigation is ongoing, with regular updates promised to the leadership of both unions.