NLC nationwide protests over economic hardship kick off in Lagos

Bayo Wahab

The union members gathered at the Ikeja underbridge, singing, dancing and calling on the government to give listening ears to their demands.

NLC members protesting in Lagos [Punch]
NLC members protesting in Lagos [Punch]

Members of the unions have taken to the streets of the commercial capital to register their displeasure with the current situation of the country.

As the protests started from the state capital, Ikeja on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the union members gathered at the Ikeja underbridge, singing, dancing and calling on the government to address their demands.

The union is protesting against security challenges and the removal of fuel subsidy - a development that triggered the unbearable increase in the prices of petroleum and foodstuffs across the country since May 2023.

Following the fuel subsidy removal in May, the NLC reached agreements with the Federal Government but according to the union, the government has yet to fulfil the agreements.

Meanwhile, in a bid to avert the protest, the government had a meeting with the union last night but the meeting ended in a stalemate.

More details to come...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Babachir says the shoe he bought for ₦78k 3 years ago now costs ₦1.3m

NLC nationwide protests over economic hardship kick off in Lagos

FG commissions power plant that's expected to supply 24/7 electricity in Aba

Aje festival will bring positive economic turnaround in Nigeria - Kolade

Lagos lawmaker hands out 8,500 food packs to residents to support Tinubu's effort

Ambode won't blame Tinubu for current problems, begs Nigerians to support him

Ikotun residents abandon homes as NNPC spills petrol into road’s drainage

British banking icon Jacob Rothschild dies at 87

Third Mainland Bridge to shut down for 24 hours between Wednesday, Thursday

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

