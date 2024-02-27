NLC nationwide protests over economic hardship kick off in Lagos

Members of the unions have taken to the streets of the commercial capital to register their displeasure with the current situation of the country.

As the protests started from the state capital, Ikeja on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the union members gathered at the Ikeja underbridge, singing, dancing and calling on the government to address their demands.

The union is protesting against security challenges and the removal of fuel subsidy - a development that triggered the unbearable increase in the prices of petroleum and foodstuffs across the country since May 2023.

Following the fuel subsidy removal in May, the NLC reached agreements with the Federal Government but according to the union, the government has yet to fulfil the agreements.

Meanwhile, in a bid to avert the protest, the government had a meeting with the union last night but the meeting ended in a stalemate.