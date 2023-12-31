Tinubu, Shettima’s wives visit Akeredolu's family in Ibadan

Mrs Tinubu was accompanied by the wife of the vice president and the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima.

Also with the first lady were the wives of the governors of Lagos and Ogun states as well as the wife of the deputy governor of Oyo State.

Mrs Tinubu said that the demise of the former governor was painful, shocking and a great loss to the country.

She described the late Akeredolu as a great man, loved by his family, the people of Ondo state and Nigerians in general.

The first lady, who noted that the former governor did his best for the development of his state, the South-West and Nigeria as a whole, said that he would be sorely missed.

“We can only wish that the legacies he left behind will continue and endure.

“I pray that God will comfort his wife, children, grandchildren, the family generally and people of Ondo state,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu noted that Akeredolu fought gallantly to stay alive, adding, however, that human existence is subject to the will of God.

She appealed to Akeredolu’s widow and the family to take solace in the fact that the former governor lived a fulfilled life.

She also urged them to put their total trust in God, particularly at this trying time, praying that God would continue to uphold them.

Responding on behalf of the family, the brother to the late governor, Oluwole Akeredolu, described the exit of the former governor as painful.

He, however, said that the family was consoled by the fact that Akeredolu had gone to rest.

He thanked the First Lady and her entourage for the condolence visit, which he said was a great honour.

