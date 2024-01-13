ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu sets up panel to probe N-Power, other social investment programmes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President said the panel would validate the confidence reposed in it by winning back all lost public confidence in the vital programmes over the years.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

The panel would be led by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun.

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on Saturday in Abuja, said this followed Tinubu’s six-week suspension of the four programmes under the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programmes are the N-Power Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, and Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

The President said the panel would undertake a comprehensive review and audit of the existing financial frameworks and policy guidelines of the social investment programmes.

He said that this would culminate in a total re-engineering of the financial architecture of the programmes with detailed modification to procedures guiding the programmes’ implementation.

The panel is comprised of ministers representing strategic sectors to ensure a multi-disciplinary approach to the required reform effort.

The other five members of the panel are the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and the Minister of State for Youth.

The President said the panel would validate the confidence reposed in it by winning back all lost public confidence in the vital programmes over the years.

He tasked members to usher in a new era of operation based on open and accountable governance frameworks that would benefit disadvantaged households across our nation.

