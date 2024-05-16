ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu sends anti-doping bill to Senate for approval before Paris Olympic games

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu also sought the consideration and approval of the Senate for supplementary statutory appropriation to the 2024 statutory appropriation act of the FCTA.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu [X, formerly Twitter]
Bola Ahmed Tinubu [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and read at plenary on Thursday.

Tinubu said the request was in accordance with provisions of Section 58(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

“I forward, herewith, the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2024 for the kind consideration of the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The National Anti-doping Bill, 2024 seeks to create an administratively independent National Anti-Doping Organisation, which is a cardinal requirement for Nigeria to achieve compliance with the world anti-doping code and the international standard for code compliance by signatories.

“The enactment of this vital legislation will also help Nigeria to avoid the imposition of signatory consequences inclusive of loss of hosting and participating rights at Regional, Continental, and world championships or major athletic events.

“It is my hope that this submission will receive the usual kind expeditious consideration of the distinguished members of the Senate for passage of same into law before the Olympic games coming up in Paris in July.”

In a separate letter, Tinubu also sought the consideration and approval of the Senate for supplementary statutory appropriation to the 2024 statutory appropriation act of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Tinubu in the letter said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following a review of the 2024 Statutory Appropriation of the FCTA, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has indicated that some critical projects were inadvertently omitted in the 2024 appropriation.

“The capital projects are a vital component of the performance of the FCT, and shall significantly impact manpower and infrastructural development within the FCT.

“In this regard, a 2024 Supplementary Appropriation to the 2024 Statutory Appropriation Act of the Federal Capital Territory Administration passed in March 2024, is hereby proposed.

“I, therefore, forward the proposed supplementary appropriation to the 2024 statutory appropriation act of the FCTA and trust that it shall receive the expeditious consideration of and passage by the Senate.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards,” Tinubu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otti says Abia will partner Israel in agriculture, tech, digital economy

Otti says Abia will partner Israel in agriculture, tech, digital economy

Troops eliminate 227 terrorists, apprehend 529 in 1 week

Troops eliminate 227 terrorists, apprehend 529 in 1 week

Niger Gov to complete 82km Bida-Minna road in 24 months

Niger Gov to complete 82km Bida-Minna road in 24 months

Tinubu sends anti-doping bill to Senate for approval before Paris Olympic games

Tinubu sends anti-doping bill to Senate for approval before Paris Olympic games

NIGCOMSAT set to launch satellite dedicated to army operations

NIGCOMSAT set to launch satellite dedicated to army operations

Reps probing PPP threaten to cancel lease over non-compliance with extant laws

Reps probing PPP threaten to cancel lease over non-compliance with extant laws

Court stops Osun lawmaker from defending clients, cites constitutional breach

Court stops Osun lawmaker from defending clients, cites constitutional breach

How AI betting with BetCorrect can make you a millionaire

How AI betting with BetCorrect can make you a millionaire

Tinubu receives Senegal President Diomaye Faye at Aso Rock Villa

Tinubu receives Senegal President Diomaye Faye at Aso Rock Villa

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces [NAN]

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces' to confront security challenges

Power outage in a community [Meta AI]

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) seals hotels, event centre and other business premises over unpaid taxes [NAN]

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

The Nigerian Senate [Facebook]

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers