I won’t be satisfied until I end insecurity  —  Tinubu pledges

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu also expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the recent bombing in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State.

President Bola Tinubu. [TheCable]
The President said security issues remain a priority of his government, adding that the effort to end insecurity would not be limited to battlefields.

President Tinubu said this at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, in Maiduguri, on Monday, November 11, 2023.

He promised his government would continue to cater for survivors of the devastating insecurity challenges in the North East.

“God Almighty comforts their families as their nation grieves their passage into glory. May their souls rest in eternal peace,” he said.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu promised to do all within his power “to provide support and care to the families of all Nigerians affected by the remnants of insecurity in parts of Borno State.”

Ajuri said since Tinubu’s administration came on board, “the trajectory of the larger effort shown by the ratio of victory over defeat has been sliding well in our favour.”

“We are not satisfied yet. We are not satisfied until we reach the end of insecurity in Nigeria. We will provide better amenities and benefits to our gallant armed forces and their families. We are committed to this and this is factored into the 2024 budget.

“We will ensure that our administration reflects the grateful heart of the Nigerian people in the way we treat those who make the ultimate sacrifices on our behalf,” the President affirmed.

Speaking during the President’s visit, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, affirmed there’s been a steady improvement in collaboration between the security agencies and his government.

He said his government remains committed to the achievement of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the fight against insecurity anywhere it exists in Nigeria.

