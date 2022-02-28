69-yr-old Tinubu says he is a youth amid clamour for young president

The 69-year-old politician said this amid the clamour for a young president in 2023.

Tinubu said he has the energy and capability to serve and make the country great.

In a video circulating on social media, the politician made the comment while addressing his supporters at a recent gathering.

“I’m here standing before you… and I’m a youth,” Tinubu declared as his supporters cheered, while some of them called him the youth leader.

The politician also told his audience that the youths would become political leaders but they have to work for it.

There have been agitations that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor has to be a young Nigerian.

There have also been concerns about Tinubu's health lately, but the former governor of Lagos State recently said the job he is applying for requires more strength psychologically than physically.

"I am not sick, I only repaired my knees", he said.