Tinubu right man for Nigeria now - Yakasai

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that with the precedence set in Lagos State when Tinubu was the governor for eight years, Nigerians should expect good times in the next six to 12 months.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
At a briefing after meeting with the President, Yakasai said that Nigeria required at this time a man that has a track record of good governance and a well-versed politician to get it out of the woods.

“Right from the time he declared his intention, I had supported Tinubu’s aspiration to lead the country.

“My support was borne out of a personal conviction that a real politician will be the only one that can solve the myriad problems of the country.

“In the past few days of his inauguration, I became more convinced that my support was not lost.

“The few decisions and laws signed as well as appointments has further singled him out as one of the best presidents to rule Nigeria,” he said.

Yakasai, however, called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the new administration to succeed, adding that the gains of the recent pronouncements would soon manifest.

He said he believed that Nigerians would have cause to smile after the many benefits of the decisions taken by Tinubu begins to be harvested.

Yakasai said that his visit to the President was to facilitate with him on his victory at the polls and a successful inauguration.

“I came with some members of my family to facilitate with Mr President on his success at the polls and to pray for success of his administration.

“I will want Nigerians to stand by him in order enjoy the kind of development that happened in Lagos,” he said.

Yakasai, 97, is a Nigerian politician, human rights activist and former Liaison Officer to President Shehu Shagari.

News Agency Of Nigeria

