Tinubu returns to Nigeria to swear in Justice Kekere-Ekun as CJN

The President’s aircraft, Airbus A330, reportedly touched ground at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2:25 am on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Tinubu was said to have shortened his trip to swear in the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who is the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court

Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Thursday, August 22, 2023, said, “The President will return to the country after his brief work stay in France.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the statement, Ngelale said Tinubu “will swear in Justice Ariwoola’s successor at the State House Council Chambers on August 23, 2024.”

How Justice Kekere-Ekun emerged

Recall that the National Judicial Council recently recommended Kekere-Ekun to replace Olukayode Ariwoola as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

While announcing the decision, the council said, “The NJC, at its 106th meeting presided over by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who bows out today, recommended Justice Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Tinubu and for appointment as the CJN.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 66-year-old justice is expected to serve until her retirement in 2028.

Upon attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years, Ariwoola, who was sworn in as the CJN in 2022, bowed out on Thursday.