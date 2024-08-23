ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu returns to Nigeria to swear in Justice Kekere-Ekun as CJN

Bayo Wahab

The National Judicial Council recently recommended Kekere-Ekun to replace Ariwoola as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu to swear-in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun on Thursday, August 23, 2024 as Nigeria's Chief Justice.
President Bola Tinubu to swear-in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun on Thursday, August 23, 2024 as Nigeria's Chief Justice.

The President’s aircraft, Airbus A330, reportedly touched ground at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2:25 am on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Tinubu was said to have shortened his trip to swear in the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who is the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court

Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Thursday, August 22, 2023, said, “The President will return to the country after his brief work stay in France.”

In the statement, Ngelale said Tinubu “will swear in Justice Ariwoola’s successor at the State House Council Chambers on August 23, 2024.”

Recall that the National Judicial Council recently recommended Kekere-Ekun to replace Olukayode Ariwoola as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola (Daily Trust)
Justice Olukayode Ariwoola (Daily Trust) Pulse Nigeria

While announcing the decision, the council said, “The NJC, at its 106th meeting presided over by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who bows out today, recommended Justice Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Tinubu and for appointment as the CJN.”

The 66-year-old justice is expected to serve until her retirement in 2028.

Upon attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years, Ariwoola, who was sworn in as the CJN in 2022, bowed out on Thursday.

Commending him for his service to the nation, President Tinubu in his message to Ariwoola, described the retired CJN as a “successful public service career.”

Bayo Wahab

