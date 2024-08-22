ADVERTISEMENT
Justice Olukayode Ariwoola retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria

Segun Adeyemi

Justice Ariwoola's retirement comes as he reaches the mandatory retirement age 70.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was confirmed as CJN by the Senate in October 2022 after serving as a Justice of the Supreme Court since 2011. [Facebook]
Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was confirmed as CJN by the Senate in October 2022 after serving as a Justice of the Supreme Court since 2011.

Speaking at a valedictory session held in his honour at the Supreme Court in Abuja, Justice Ariwoola highlighted the apex court's overwhelming caseload, noting that many of these cases should have been resolved at the appellate level.

"The right to a fair hearing can only be guaranteed when lawyers and litigants do not have to wait for so long to have their cases heard," he emphasised.

He also called for the appointment of more judicial officers to ensure timely adjudication of cases.

His tenure as CJN began in June 2022, following the resignation of his predecessor, Justice Tanko Muhammad, due to health issues.

Ariwoola was confirmed as CJN by the Senate in October 2022 after serving as a Justice of the Supreme Court since 2011.

As Justice Ariwoola steps down, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Tinubu for appointment as the next CJN.

Pulse Nigeria reported that if President Tinubu approves the recommendation by the NJC, Justice Kekere-Ekun will become the second female CJN in Nigeria.

Maryam Mukhtar was the first female Chief Justice of Nigeria, serving from July 2012 to November 2014.

This transition marks a significant moment for the Nigerian judiciary as it seeks to address the challenges highlighted by the outgoing CJN.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro.

