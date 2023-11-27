Tinubu retains Kyari as NNPC GCEO, appoints new board and management team

The President also appointed Pius Akinyelure as the Non-Executive Board Chairman of the company.

This was announced in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday, November 27, 2023.

In the statement, the presidency also announced the appointment of a new board and management team for the NNPCL.

Their appointment, which is in compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, takes effect from Friday, December 1, 2023.

Other members and board of the management include Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer; Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director; Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director; Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director; Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director; David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director and Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of two Permanent Secretaries, Okokon Ekanem Udo, for the Federal Ministry of Finance and Amb. Gabriel Aduda for the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.