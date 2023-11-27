ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu retains Kyari as NNPC GCEO, appoints new board and management team

Bayo Wahab

Their appointment, which is in compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, takes effect from Friday, December 1, 2023.

Mele Kyari reappointed as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (Vanguard Newspaper)
Mele Kyari reappointed as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (Vanguard Newspaper)

Recommended articles

The President also appointed Pius Akinyelure as the Non-Executive Board Chairman of the company.

This was announced in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday, November 27, 2023.

In the statement, the presidency also announced the appointment of a new board and management team for the NNPCL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their appointment, which is in compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, takes effect from Friday, December 1, 2023.

Other members and board of the management include Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer; Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director; Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director; Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director; Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director; David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director and Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of two Permanent Secretaries, Okokon Ekanem Udo, for the Federal Ministry of Finance and Amb. Gabriel Aduda for the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

According to Ajuri, the President “anticipates the fullest measure of compliance with the performance-driven and results-oriented mandate of his Renewed Hope administration in the implementation of energy policy that will monetize all available oil and gas resources of today while paving the way for the total exploitation of new and cleaner energy sources of tomorrow by this distinguished team.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu retains Kyari as NNPC GCEO, appoints new board and management team

Tinubu retains Kyari as NNPC GCEO, appoints new board and management team

Again, gunmen kill 2 police officers in Imo

Again, gunmen kill 2 police officers in Imo

Tinubu to present 2024 budget to National Assembly on Wednesday

Tinubu to present 2024 budget to National Assembly on Wednesday

Nigeria has 45 million children in primary schools - UBEC

Nigeria has 45 million children in primary schools - UBEC

Efficient judicial system attracts Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) - CBN

Efficient judicial system attracts Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) - CBN

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) donates ₦150m nuclear equipment to ABU Zaria

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) donates ₦150m nuclear equipment to ABU Zaria

United Nigeria Airline's foreign lease planes grounded after flight diversion

United Nigeria Airline's foreign lease planes grounded after flight diversion

Gov Yusuf appoints Musa as state's new Head of Civil Service

Gov Yusuf appoints Musa as state's new Head of Civil Service

Nigerian Army Engineers sinks 6 boreholes in NASME Barracks to tackle water challenges

Nigerian Army Engineers sinks 6 boreholes in NASME Barracks to tackle water challenges

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state (Guardian)

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru. [X:@FrancisNwifuru]

Gov Nwifuru says Ebonyi will return mission schools to owners by December

Mohammed Chris Alli [Guardian]

Former Chief of Army Staff Mohammed Chris Alli passes away at 78