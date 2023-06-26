BREAKING: Tinubu renames airports after Buhari, Awolowo, Dan Fodio, more

The decision, aimed at honoring notable Nigerians, was revealed in a memo issued by the Federal Ministry of Aviation on June 1, 2023. Joke Olatunji, representing the Director of Airport Operations, signed the memo, which was made available to Channels Television on Monday, June 26, 2023.

According to the statement, the renaming of the airports is part of the government's ongoing reforms in the aviation sector. Notable figures from various fields have been chosen to immortalise their contributions to Nigeria's development. The renaming process aims to pay tribute to these individuals and promote their enduring legacies.

Among the airports renamed, the Maiduguri Airport, situated in Borno State, has been dedicated to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari. The Port Harcourt Airport in Rivers State now bears the name of the late nationalist Obafemi Awolowo. Additionally, the Nasarawa Airport has been immortalised in honor of Usman Dan Fodio, the esteemed founder of the Sokoto Caliphate.

The renaming initiative extends to other airports across the country as well. The Benin Airport, located in Edo State, now carries the name of the late Oba Akenzua II, honoring his remarkable contributions to the region. The Ebonyi Airport, situated in Ebonyi State, pays tribute to the late Senate President Chuba Okadigbo. The Ibadan Airport, in Oyo State, has been renamed after the late Premier of the old Western Region, Ladoke Akintola.

Here is the full list of renamed airports:

1. Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu

2. Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II

3. Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi

4. Ebonyi Airport – Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo

5. Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari

6. Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola

7. Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon

8. Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina

9. Maiduguri Airport – Gen. Muhammadu Buhari

10. Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka

11. Minna Airport – Mallam Abubakar Imam

12. Nassarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio

13. Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff

14. Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo