ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Tinubu renames airports after Buhari, Awolowo, Dan Fodio, more

Ima Elijah

Tinubu renamed airports after these individuals to promote their enduring legacies.

President Bola Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari [Facebook:BuhariSallau]
President Bola Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

Recommended articles

The decision, aimed at honoring notable Nigerians, was revealed in a memo issued by the Federal Ministry of Aviation on June 1, 2023. Joke Olatunji, representing the Director of Airport Operations, signed the memo, which was made available to Channels Television on Monday, June 26, 2023.

According to the statement, the renaming of the airports is part of the government's ongoing reforms in the aviation sector. Notable figures from various fields have been chosen to immortalise their contributions to Nigeria's development. The renaming process aims to pay tribute to these individuals and promote their enduring legacies.

Among the airports renamed, the Maiduguri Airport, situated in Borno State, has been dedicated to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari. The Port Harcourt Airport in Rivers State now bears the name of the late nationalist Obafemi Awolowo. Additionally, the Nasarawa Airport has been immortalised in honor of Usman Dan Fodio, the esteemed founder of the Sokoto Caliphate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The renaming initiative extends to other airports across the country as well. The Benin Airport, located in Edo State, now carries the name of the late Oba Akenzua II, honoring his remarkable contributions to the region. The Ebonyi Airport, situated in Ebonyi State, pays tribute to the late Senate President Chuba Okadigbo. The Ibadan Airport, in Oyo State, has been renamed after the late Premier of the old Western Region, Ladoke Akintola.

Here is the full list of renamed airports:

1. Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu

2. Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II

3. Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Ebonyi Airport – Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo

5. Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari

6. Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola

7. Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon

8. Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Maiduguri Airport – Gen. Muhammadu Buhari

10. Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka

11. Minna Airport – Mallam Abubakar Imam

12. Nassarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio

13. Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff

ADVERTISEMENT

14. Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo

15. Yola Airport – Lamido Aliyu Mustapha

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA destroyed 4 Cannabis farmlands in Bauchi – Commander

NDLEA destroyed 4 Cannabis farmlands in Bauchi – Commander

BREAKING: Tinubu renames airports after Buhari, Awolowo, Dan Fodio, more

BREAKING: Tinubu renames airports after Buhari, Awolowo, Dan Fodio, more

Aviation unions task Tinubu to address agencies operating without valid CoS

Aviation unions task Tinubu to address agencies operating without valid CoS

Shettima decorates new Ag Customs C-G, Adeniyi

Shettima decorates new Ag Customs C-G, Adeniyi

Peter Obi tells Tinubu's government to fight drug abuse among youths

Peter Obi tells Tinubu's government to fight drug abuse among youths

FG resumes Conditional cash transfer payment to 12,337 beneficiaries in Ondo

FG resumes Conditional cash transfer payment to 12,337 beneficiaries in Ondo

FG suspends Lagos-Ibadan Expressway construction works due to Eid-el-Kabir festivities

FG suspends Lagos-Ibadan Expressway construction works due to Eid-el-Kabir festivities

Kogi govt. inaugurates project steering committee on AGILE implementation

Kogi govt. inaugurates project steering committee on AGILE implementation

YYC begs FG to give traditional rulers constitutional roles to enhance stability

YYC begs FG to give traditional rulers constitutional roles to enhance stability

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security