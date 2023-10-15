Tinubu 'reinstates' sacked Postmaster General of NIPOST

NIPOST took to its official X handle on Saturday to make this announcement in a statement which was monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The statement reads, “Mr Sunday Adepoju conveys his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and other key supporters.

“ He pledged to redouble his efforts to elevate NIPOST into a world-class digital postal service and align his vision with that of the Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation & Digital Economy in contributing significantly to Nigeria’s socio-economic development."

NAN reports that Adepoju was first appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2022.

According to the post, the reinstatement is a testament to Adepoju’s leadership skills and unwavering commitment to service.

It urged Nigerians to anticipate enhanced value & quality services from NIPOST.

The post listed some of Adepoju’s achievements in the last one year including; the development of a modern digital postcode system and the integration of the Address Verification System (AVS).

