Tinubu receives Senegal President Diomaye Faye at Aso Rock Villa

The 44-year-old president was received at the Villa at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

This is his first visit to Nigeria since he assumed office as the youngest president in Senegalese history in April.

Earlier, the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, had announced Faye’s visit to Nigeria via his official X page.

The presidential aide posted a video and a photo of the State House with the Senegal and Nigerian flags placed side by side.

“The Presidential Villa, Abuja, is agog ahead of the courtesy visit of the President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E Bassirou Diomaye Faye to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House,” he wrote.