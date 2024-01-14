ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu pledges commitment to Niger Delta development

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
Tinubu said this when he met with Abubakar Momoh, the Minister of Niger Delta Development.

A statement by Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, Special Assistant to the minister, in Abuja on Sunday, said the meeting centred on providing a comprehensive update on the ongoing activities and initiatives within the Niger Delta Development Ministry.

He said that the meeting was aimed at seeking the President’s support and commitment toward sustainable development of the Niger Delta.

“During the meeting, Momoh highlighted the vital projects and initiatives undertaken by the Ministry to uplift the socio-economic landscape of the region,” he said.

Omo-Ikirodah said that the minister presented a detailed overview of ongoing infrastructure projects, community development programmes and efforts to address environmental concerns in the Niger Delta.

He added that Tinubu expressed keen interest and appreciation for the Ministry’s endeavours, acknowledging the critical role the Niger Delta plays in the nation’s economic and social fabric.

The President commended Momoh for the progress made and the dedication exhibited in addressing the unique challenges faced by the region.

In a significant commitment to the development of the region, Tinubu pledged unwavering support and assistance to ensure the successful execution of projects and programmes that would bring about sustainable growth and improvement in the region.

