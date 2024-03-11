ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu plans to build centres to train welders all over Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The administration believes welding plays a critical role in strengthening Nigeria's economy.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
Tinubu said this on Monday when he declared open the 2024 Technology and Innovation Expo in Abuja.

The president, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, directed the Federal Ministry of Finance and National Budget and Economic Planning to provide required funds for the establishment of the centres.

He said welding played a critical role in strengthening Nigeria's economy.

"Therefore, we would promote the application of the National Policy on Welding and Welding related fields approved by the government in 2022," he said.

He recalled that on assumption of office as president, his administration signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Cuba to enhance collaboration between the two countries on science and technology.

He said the areas of cooperation covered by the bilateral agreement were biotechnology, scientific investigation and innovation, technology development, human resources development, specialist exchange in science and technology and technology transfer.

He reiterated that with the Renewed Hope Agenda, innovation, science and technology as crucial apparatus for modern day socio-economic advancement, would continue to receive support.

In his remarks, Chief Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, recalled that the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration dedicated a minimum of 0.5% of the nation's GDP to research and development.

"By allocating a specific percentage of the country's income to Research and Development (R&D), the government is proactively investing in the foundations of sustainable economic growth.

"This financial commitment underscores the understanding that continuous productivity and sustainable industrial development are contingent on advancements in STI.

"The dedication of resources to R&D signifies a strategic move towards actualising the theme of the expo, recognising STI as a solution to our national economic challenges," he said.

Nnaji said the agencies and parastatals under the ministry have contributed to the growth of all sectors of the economy.

He said the ministry also recognised outstanding young Nigerians in the field of science every year through the Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award.

