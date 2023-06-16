Tinubu pays glowing tribute to Senator Nnamani’s wife

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mrs Nnamani, 58, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, following a short illness.

Tinubu, who was ably represented by the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, gave the tribute at the burial service of the late Mrs Nnamani on Friday.

The president described the death of Mrs Nnamani as a monumental loss to the former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani, who had made huge contributions to the nation’s growth both as a politician and businessman.

According to him, “to the distinguish Sen. Ken Nnamani, it was with immense sadness that I learnt of the demise of your beloved wife, Ezinne Jane Nnamani.

“There is no doubt that her loss was a monumental one to you and the entire Nnamani family.

“The enviable milestones you have achieved in your political career and even in private as a businessman, would not have been possible without the psychological and emotional support of your beautiful and lovely wife.

“Even though, she died at the very young age of 58; hers is an apt vindication of the adage that it is not how long one lives but how well that matters,” he said.

Tinubu said that the late Mrs Nnamani would surely continue to inspire positive memories in the hearts of those who loved her and whose lives she touched.

“As her remains are buried today, I pray that God Almighty will grant you (Sen. Nnamani), the children and every member of the family the strength and fortitude to bear the loss and to carry on without her,” he said.

In a homily at the burial service, the Methodist Archbishop of Enugu, Archbishop Christopher Ede, said that human lives were like a flower that blossoms but withers away afterwards.

Ede urged Nigerians to help and assist one another, especially those who were in need before death finally comes their way.

He also lamented that love for money and power had made most Nigerians not to bother about the level of atrocities and wickedness they inject in the land.

“These ill-gotten wealth and political power have made many to start living life-styles that are clearly abnormal and do not glorify God or do people around them any good. But just vanity at the end of the day,” he said.

In a vote of thanks, Sen. Nnamani appreciated President Tinubu for sending a high-powered delegation and a wonderful tribute about his demised wife to the burial service.

“I am elated and happy that after about two decades after I left power, I am still recognised by the highest authority in the land.

“I sincerely thank Mr President for this love and solidarity to my family in this our trying time,” he said.

He also thanked Nigerians from all walks of life both local and international as well as politicians and business moguls for coming round the family and making this burial a huge success.

Among dignitaries that attended the burial included: Sen. George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Special Adviser to the President on Security, and Chief Hycinth Ngwu, General Manager, Business Development of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Others are: Sen. Sam Egwu; Sen. David Umahi; Sen. Rochas Okorocha; Sen. Victor Umeh; Sen. Ibikunle Amosun; Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim; Sen. Ali Ndume; Sen. Chukwuka Utazi; Sen. Kelvin Chukwu as well as the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.