Bola Tinubu, national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the claim that he sent soldiers to attack peaceful protesters at Lekki because he was not making money due to the interruption of Lekki toll gate by #Endsars protesters.

For two weeks, thousands of #endsars protesters gathered at the Lekki toll gate peacefully to protest against police brutality and demand good governance.

Due the protest, commercial activities at the toll gate were grounded as the place became the designated protest ground for Lagosians living on the Island, while the claim that the toll gate belongs to Tinubu gained more popularity.

#EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos

However, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, some soldiers invaded the venue and shot at protesters.

While the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said forces beyond his control were responsible for the attack on peaceful protesters, many accused Tinubu of sending the soldiers.

Reacting to this in a statement on Sunday, October 25, 2020, Tinubu said he ‘did not not order this or any assault against anybody’.

In the statement titled; ‘The #ENDSARS Protests; A Fundamental Lesson in Democratic Governance, Tinubu said, the allegation that he sent soldiers to attack his people is the foulest of lies against him.

He said, “I have been falsely accused of ordering the reported deployment of soldiers against peaceful protesters that took place at Lekki on 20 October 2020.

“This allegation is a complete and terrible lie. I did not order this or any assault against anybody. I would never want such a vile thing to happen nor did I have any prior knowledge about this sad event”.

The ex-governor of Lagos State also debunked the claim that the toll gate belongs to him, saying he has no ownership interest or involvement in the toll gate.

He also called on Nigerians to conduct investigation into the ownership of the toll gate.

He said, “The slander aimed at me is based on the untruth that I own the toll gate concession. The hate mongers prevaricate that I ordered the Lekki assault because the protests had caused me to lose money due to the interruption of toll gate activity.

“I ask people to thoroughly investigate the matter of my alleged ownership of the toll gate. By seeking facts, instead of being swayed by gossip, you will find I have no ownership interest or involvement in the toll gate.

“There is no rationale that can adequately explain why I would order soldiers to repel peaceful protesters from the toll gate where I have no financial interest, yet, choose to do nothing to protect my investments in the Nation and TVC.”

Over 40 vehicles were set ablaze by angry mob at TVC (Premium Times)

Tinubu, who also affirmed his ownership of TheNation newspaper and TVC Communications both of which were burnt down by hoodlums on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, said the toll gate is a public asset.

He, however, advised the Lagos State Government to donate the toll gate revenue to the confirmed victims of soldiers attack at the toll gate and police brutality victims in the state.