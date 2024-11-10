ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by the NSA, DG of NIA, Foreign Affairs and Information ministers.

Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit [Peoples Gazette]
Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit [Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

The Summit will commence on Monday, Nov. 11, says Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, in a statement.

“It is being held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and follows last year’s summit in the same Saudi city.

“During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to address the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Nigeria’s strong call for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria will also advocate for renewed efforts to revive the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region,” said the statement.

Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, minister of foreign affairs; Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser; Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation; and Amb. Mohammed Mohammed, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), will accompany the President.

“After the conclusion of the summit, President Tinubu will return to Abuja,” concluded the statement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week

Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week

11 confirmed dead, 50 others still trapped in landslide in western Cameroon

11 confirmed dead, 50 others still trapped in landslide in western Cameroon

Zamfara govt given 5-day ultimatum to rescue students stranded in Cyprus

Zamfara govt given 5-day ultimatum to rescue students stranded in Cyprus

APC celebrate with Bako, newly elected Nasarawa PDP chairman

APC celebrate with Bako, newly elected Nasarawa PDP chairman

Air Force rains down fire on Borno terrorists, kills 70 in brutal airstrikes

Air Force rains down fire on Borno terrorists, kills 70 in brutal airstrikes

Tinubu's decision to remove petrol subsidy best thing to happen to Nigeria - Senator Sani

Tinubu's decision to remove petrol subsidy best thing to happen to Nigeria - Senator Sani

Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA

Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA

APC borrowed ₦5bn for Okpebholo's swearing-in, didn't invite me - Obaseki

APC borrowed ₦5bn for Okpebholo's swearing-in, didn't invite me - Obaseki

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs visits detained minors

Tinubu orders AGF to review cases of detained #EndBadGovernance minors - Minister

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide [NAN]

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic Challenges - Cleric

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic challenges - Cleric

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Getty Images]

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how