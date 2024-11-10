Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

The Summit will commence on Monday, Nov. 11, says Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, in a statement.

“It is being held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and follows last year’s summit in the same Saudi city.

“During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to address the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Nigeria’s strong call for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

“Nigeria will also advocate for renewed efforts to revive the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region,” said the statement.

Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, minister of foreign affairs; Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser; Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation; and Amb. Mohammed Mohammed, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), will accompany the President.