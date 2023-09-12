Tinubu mourns victims of boat accidents in Niger, Adamawa

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tinubu said government agencies would be held accountable for any regulatory or safety lapses, urging that comprehensive safety measures and enforcement must be carried out on boating activities in the country.

The president directed various government agencies, including law enforcement, maritime safety and transportation safety authorities to collaborate in identifying the causes of these unfortunate and preventable disasters.

Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the recent boat mishaps in Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger and Gurin village, in Fufore LGA of Adamawa.

He expressed solidarity with the governments and people of Niger and Adamawa as they mobilized emergency response teams and volunteers to provide assistance to victims of the incidents.

Tinubu wished those injured in the incidences a most speedy recovery, assuring the affected families and communities of government’s continued support in this trying period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a boat conveying people to their farms in Njuwa Lake capsized and killed about 15 persons on Friday. On Monday, another boat capsized in a river in Gurin of Fufore Local Government Area, Adamawa with many people on board.