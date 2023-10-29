ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu mourns Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu asked the good people of Kogi to take solace in the legacy of peace and fellowship left behind by the late traditional ruler.

Late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim
Late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said the death of the Ohinoyi was a painful loss.

The president described the late traditional ruler as peace-loving, affable and cerebral.

“The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was in a class of his own. He was highly respected and admired for his deep insights, wisdom, and sophistication.

“He had a masterful way of handling issues. He was very knowledgeable and wise.

“May Almighty Allah grant His Majesty Aljannah Firdaus,” the president prayed.

Dr Ado Ibrahim was born on Thursday, Feb. 7, 1929, to His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Onoruoiza Attah and Hajiya Hauwawu Ozianuva.

Young Ado Ibrahim completed his Nursery and Quranic education at the age of 11 years.

He was enrolled at the Okene Native Administration School from 1934 to 1940 for his elementary education. Upon completion of his elementary education, he was admitted to Okene Middle School in 1941.

After spending two years, he moved to the famous Ondo Boys High School for his secondary education from 1943 to 1946. From 1947 to 1949, he moved to Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife, Osun where he completed his secondary education.

He was employed by the United African Company (UAC) in 1950 as a special entrant for accelerated management. Having successfully gone through the Accounting and Sales Department in 1952, he was promoted to the post of Manager at the Kingsway Stores, Kaduna.

In January 1953, he quit Kingsway Stores and moved to Jos as Personnel Manager of Amalgamated Tin Mines of Nigeria Limited in charge of maintaining operation areas of Bukuru and Barkin Ladi.

In that same year, he attended the first Mining School in Jos and qualified as a Mining Prospector and Area Manager.

Later in the year, the company sent him on a further technical training course, organised by the Anglo-American Mining Corporation, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Upon his return, he was immediately promoted to Area manager and assigned the responsibility of excavating the Lead/Zinc Ore deposits at Izom in the Abuja district and to lead a team prospecting for gold and base materials in the location.

Meanwhile, he had enrolled in 1952 as an external candidate for a degree at the London School of Economics, by utilising the extramural study facilities organised by the British Council in Jos.

He combined his mining and prospecting duties successfully with the undergraduate study programme and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics from the London School of Economics in 1954.

In 1955, he won a Ford Foundation Sponsorship to undertake a six-month course in Marketing and Business Strategy at the Business School of Harvard University.

On the strength of his performance, he was readmitted into the Master’s Programme of the school as a full-time student. He thus earned the celebrated Harvard MBA in 1959.

Having fortified himself with practical industrial experience and sound academic training, he settled into marriage with Miss Abimbola Solomon on Nov. 1, 1959.

News Agency Of Nigeria
