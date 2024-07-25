ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu mourns Ohanaeze PG Iwuanyanwu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President affirms that Chief Iwuanyanwu will always be remembered for his remarkable legacy.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.
Iwuanyanwu, who was President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, died after a brief illness, at the age of 82

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described the late Iwuanyanwu as an accomplished businessman and notable politician.

“President Tinubu condoles with the Imo State Government, the friends and associates of the deceased, and Ndi Igbo over this irreparable loss.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of the departed elder statesman and comfort to his family,” the statement read.

News Agency Of Nigeria

