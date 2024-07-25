Tinubu mourns Ohanaeze PG Iwuanyanwu

Recommended articles
Iwuanyanwu, who was President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, died after a brief illness, at the age of 82
Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described the late Iwuanyanwu as an accomplished businessman and notable politician.
“President Tinubu condoles with the Imo State Government, the friends and associates of the deceased, and Ndi Igbo over this irreparable loss.
“The President affirms that Chief Iwuanyanwu will always be remembered for his remarkable legacy.
“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of the departed elder statesman and comfort to his family,” the statement read.