ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu also noted that Geingob strengthened bonds across borders and spread the tendrils of cooperation across all fields of human endeavour.

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob
Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

Recommended articles

Geingob passed on, on Sunday at the age of 82 years while receiving treatment in a Windhoek hospital.

In a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, his media aide, President Tinubu described Geingob as a veteran democrat and an advocate of African unity.

“He was a veteran in the struggle for democracy; a proponent of good governance, and an advocate of economic, social, and political solidarity among African peoples,’’ the Nigerian president observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that Geingob’s death came at a time when Africa needed more visionary leaders who believed in the common destiny of the continent.

Tinubu also noted that Geingob strengthened bonds across borders and spread the tendrils of cooperation across all fields of human endeavour.

Geingob became Namibia’s founding prime minister when the country gained independence on March 21 1990 with Dr Sam Nujoma named as the founding president.

He served as prime minister between 1990 and 2002 and between 2012 and 2015, in addition to other key ministerial appointments and leadership roles.

He was elected as Namibia’s third president on March 21, 2015, and was re-elected for another five-year term in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most recently, he supported South Africa’s complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.

South Africa had asked the court to declare that Israel was conducting genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Geingob also condemned Namibia’s former colonial ruler, Germany for rejecting the case.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Keep your happy home off social media - Police tell couples

Keep your happy home off social media - Police tell couples

Agbekoya begs FG for arms to fight insecurity in Southwest

Agbekoya begs FG for arms to fight insecurity in Southwest

INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers

INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

Shariah council pressures EFCC to expose religious groups sponsoring terrorism

Shariah council pressures EFCC to expose religious groups sponsoring terrorism

I told people not to pay ransom until I was kidnapped - Ex-DSS director

I told people not to pay ransom until I was kidnapped - Ex-DSS director

Kidnapped Ekiti pupils, teachers regain freedom, driver killed by captors

Kidnapped Ekiti pupils, teachers regain freedom, driver killed by captors

Nigerians are in distress except those stealing money - Pat Utomi

Nigerians are in distress except those stealing money - Pat Utomi

I've absolute confidence in Tinubu's ability to fix the economy - ADC Lawmaker

I've absolute confidence in Tinubu's ability to fix the economy - ADC Lawmaker

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match [Twitter:PoojaMedia]

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match